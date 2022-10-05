Dussehra 2022 Muhurat: Ravan Dahan Muhurta ends at 8.30 pm today

Happy Dussehra!

India is celebrating Dussehra 2022. This festival signifies the victory of good over evil. As per Indian mythology, on this day, Lord Ram killed the demon king Ravana. After 20 days, Lord Ram returned to his abode Ayodhya -- the day is celebrated as Diwali. According to Indian numerology, Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is what is called 'aboojh muhurat' which means the entire day is auspicious for starting something new.

Dussehra is celebrated as Vijayadashmi as well. On this day, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur.

On Vijayadashmi, people also conduct puja of their weapons. It is believed that those who do the shastra puja of their weapons, win wars against their enemies.

Here's all you need to know about when one must do puja and Ravana Dahan.

The start of Ashwin Shukla Dashmi date according to the Hindu calendar: 4 October, 2.20 pm. The end of the tithi is on 5 October, 12 noon.

Vijaya Muhurat starts at 2.13 pm at noon till 3 pm.

Apraanh muhurta is between 1.26 pm and 3.48 pm.

Ravan Dahan mahurat is after sundown till 8.30 pm.

The Shravan nakshatra is to start on 4 October at 10.51 pm and ends at 9.15 am on October 5.

The Shubh Yog at Dussehra starts on October 5 at 8.21 am and ends at 5.19 am, October 6.