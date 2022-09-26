Durga Puja 2022: 4 things you must not miss out on when visiting Kolkata

Durga Puja 2022: 4 things you must not miss out when visiting Kolkata

With great delight and enthusiasm across many Indian states, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals arrived today. The nine-day holiday of Navratri, which honours and celebrates the goddess Durga, began today. Shardiya Navratri is observed by devotees of Goddess Durga in order to worship the goddess and her nine avataars. Images honouring the pleasant and auspicious occasion were seen today in many parts of the country.

However, Durga Puja will be observed from October 1 to October 5 in West Bengal and other eastern states. Large-scale, lavish pujas in West Bengal, and notably in its capital Kolkata, draw visitors from all across the nation. If you are planning to visit Kolkata during the Durga Puja 2022, here are 4 things you must do to have a memorable experience.

Pandal hopping

Beautifully decorated pandal is heart of Durga Puja, Kolkata homes one of best pandals in the country during Pujo festival. When you see the gorgeous pandal and the idol of the goddess Durga, standing in lines and walking distance seems rewarding.

Delicious food items

Without feasting in delectable foods, celebrations are incomplete. There are many different foods to eat, including sweets like mithi doi and street food like puchka. Community pandals and planned events set up buffets and a lot of food stalls over these five days. A vast selection of traditional Bengali dishes, both vegetarian and not, are available on the menu.

Observe Dashmi celebrations

Although Bollywood may have over-glamorized the crimson and white sari appearance for Vijay Dashami (Dusshera), the day Bengalis give Godess Durga farewell is one that must be experienced. On Dashami, Sindoorkhela celebrates with women wearing the traditional "laal paad shada saree." On this day, Maa Durga is said to return to her husband Lord Shiva on Mount Kailash. It symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Light up with the City

People and the entire city are decorated with lovely lights to mark the occasion. From pandals to temple and houses, everything in the city dazzle up in the 5-day-celebrations.