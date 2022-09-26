Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Durga Puja 2022: 4 things you must not miss out on when visiting Kolkata

If you are planning to visit Kolkata during the Durga Puja 2022, here are 5 things you must do to have a memorable experience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

Durga Puja 2022: 4 things you must not miss out on when visiting Kolkata
Durga Puja 2022: 4 things you must not miss out when visiting Kolkata

With great delight and enthusiasm across many Indian states, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals arrived today. The nine-day holiday of Navratri, which honours and celebrates the goddess Durga, began today. Shardiya Navratri is observed by devotees of Goddess Durga in order to worship the goddess and her nine avataars. Images honouring the pleasant and auspicious occasion were seen today in many parts of the country.

However, Durga Puja will be observed from October 1 to October 5 in West Bengal and other eastern states. Large-scale, lavish pujas in West Bengal, and notably in its capital Kolkata, draw visitors from all across the nation. If you are planning to visit Kolkata during the Durga Puja 2022, here are 4 things you must do to have a memorable experience.

Pandal hopping

Beautifully decorated pandal is heart of Durga Puja, Kolkata homes one of best pandals in the country during Pujo festival. When you see the gorgeous pandal and the idol of the goddess Durga, standing in lines and walking distance seems rewarding.

READ | Navratri 2022: 5 falhari chaat recipes you can enjoy during your fast

Delicious food items

Without feasting in delectable foods, celebrations are incomplete. There are many different foods to eat, including sweets like mithi doi and street food like puchka. Community pandals and planned events set up buffets and a lot of food stalls over these five days. A vast selection of traditional Bengali dishes, both vegetarian and not, are available on the menu.

Observe Dashmi celebrations

Although Bollywood may have over-glamorized the crimson and white sari appearance for Vijay Dashami (Dusshera), the day Bengalis give Godess Durga farewell is one that must be experienced. On Dashami, Sindoorkhela celebrates with women wearing the traditional "laal paad shada saree." On this day, Maa Durga is said to return to her husband Lord Shiva on Mount Kailash. It symbolises the victory of good over evil.

READ | Durga Puja 2022: Devotees offer prayers to Maa Durga on first day of Navratri

Light up with the City

People and the entire city are decorated with lovely lights to mark the occasion. From pandals to temple and houses, everything in the city dazzle up in the 5-day-celebrations.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.