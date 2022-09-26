Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Navratri 2022: 5 falhari chaat recipes you can enjoy during your fast

Here are some amazing falahari recipes for navratri. Now you can observe fast without compromising on your favorite food.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

Navratri 2022: 5 falhari chaat recipes you can enjoy during your fast
Photo: Pexels

The nine-day long festival has begun today (September 26) and will continue till October 5. The Shardiya Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars and today mark the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna).  During these days, devotees worship different avatars of Goddess Durga. People celebrate Navratri by observing a fast. Temples across the country are decorated with lights, welcoming the devotees for the celebration.

Devotees keep fast during this time and go falahari. So, we have got some amazing falahari recipes for you. Now you can observe fast without compromising on your favorite food. 

Aloo chaat

For fast, you can make the falahari version of aloo chaat. All you have to do is to add rock salt, black pepper and imli chutney to the golden fried potatoes. Enjoy aloo chaat this Navratri for your cravings.

Durga Puja 2022: Devotees offer prayers to Maa Durga on first day of Navratri

Papdi Chaat

You can simply make your own falahari papdi chaat at home. To make it fats friendly, use Rajgeera flour, kuttu flour or Singhaada flour to make the papdi rather than plain flour. Garnish these papdi with some curd, homemade imli chutney and dhaniya pudina chutney. To add the final touch, add rock salt and black pepper and some pomegranate seeds.

Vrat wala Samosa

Instead of making Samosa the usual, try using the Singhara atta (water chestnut flour) used to make this recipe at your home. It would be vrat friendly and yummier in taste.

Fruits and peanut chaat

You can fruit chaat by using apples. grapes, pomegranate and other fruits. Add some rock salt and black pepper and mix them well with the fruits. You can also add peanuts to it.

Falahari Golgappe

This Navratri, try falahari golgappe at home. The ingredients you need include Samak rice flour and singhara ka atta. For the filling, take some boiled potatoes, rock salt, black pepper and some red chilly powder. To add a little more punch, add curd, imli chutney and dhaniya pudina chutney.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.