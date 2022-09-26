Navratri 2022: 5 falhari chaat recipes you can enjoy during your fast

Photo: Pexels

The nine-day long festival has begun today (September 26) and will continue till October 5. The Shardiya Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars and today mark the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). During these days, devotees worship different avatars of Goddess Durga. People celebrate Navratri by observing a fast. Temples across the country are decorated with lights, welcoming the devotees for the celebration.

Devotees keep fast during this time and go falahari. So, we have got some amazing falahari recipes for you. Now you can observe fast without compromising on your favorite food.

Aloo chaat

For fast, you can make the falahari version of aloo chaat. All you have to do is to add rock salt, black pepper and imli chutney to the golden fried potatoes. Enjoy aloo chaat this Navratri for your cravings.

Papdi Chaat

You can simply make your own falahari papdi chaat at home. To make it fats friendly, use Rajgeera flour, kuttu flour or Singhaada flour to make the papdi rather than plain flour. Garnish these papdi with some curd, homemade imli chutney and dhaniya pudina chutney. To add the final touch, add rock salt and black pepper and some pomegranate seeds.

Vrat wala Samosa

Instead of making Samosa the usual, try using the Singhara atta (water chestnut flour) used to make this recipe at your home. It would be vrat friendly and yummier in taste.

Fruits and peanut chaat

You can fruit chaat by using apples. grapes, pomegranate and other fruits. Add some rock salt and black pepper and mix them well with the fruits. You can also add peanuts to it.

Falahari Golgappe

This Navratri, try falahari golgappe at home. The ingredients you need include Samak rice flour and singhara ka atta. For the filling, take some boiled potatoes, rock salt, black pepper and some red chilly powder. To add a little more punch, add curd, imli chutney and dhaniya pudina chutney.