Diwali 2022: Five ways to identify adulterated sweets (file photo)

Diwali 2022 is almost here and many of us looking to celebrate the festival of lights with much fervour on Monday, October. Needless to say, the festival is incomplete without traditional sweets and mithais - be it kaju ki barfi, patisa and soan papdi or motichoor and besan ke laddoo.

Amid this, the market of adulterated mawa and adulterated sweets also gets ready on Diwali. Although due to adulteration, people have started giving gift hampers of chocolates, dry fruits or namkeen and cookies instead of sweets, but sweets have to be brought for worship and for the visiting guests.

In such a situation, before buying sweets, you should know how real and fake sweets can be identified. Check five ways that can help you identify which sweet or mithai is adulterated or unadulterated.

A lot of colours are mixed in sweets. So, avoid buying colourful sweets. Check coloured sweets by taking them in hand. If there is no colour in hand, then there is no adulteration of colour. Most sweets have vark (silver covering) on them, but sellers are replacing vark with aluminium foil. Consuming it can cause serious stomach infections. Touch the top of the mithai gently with your finger and if it comes onto your finger, chances are, it is fake. Always taste or smell the sweets before buying in bulk. Stale products emit a musty smell and taste slightly sour. If the khoya is very grainy, then some kind of adulteration has been done in it. Pure khoya is very smooth. To check the presence of starch mixed with khoya, take a small sample and mix it with water and bring to boil. Allow it to cool and add two drops of iodine in the solution. If the solution turns blue, then it has been adulterated with starch.

