Diwali 2022: Sugar-free dessert options you can try at home

As we all know, the festival of light, Diwali is just a few days away and people have already started prepping for it. In India, Diwali is celebrated on a grander level and one of the most important parts of this festival is 'mithai'. People wait for Diwali celebrations to make and enjoy different types of sweets in their households. But, we are living in times when most people are dealing with bad health, especially people who have diabetes.

But, now you don't have to control your cravings because of your health condition or a strict no-sugar diet. As we have come up with some amazing sugar-free desserts that you can enjoy with your family members without worrying about anything.

Moong Dal Halwa- To make Moong Dal Halwa, put ghee in a pan. Now add soaked moong dal to it. Fry it well. Now add some water to it. Then add jaggery to it and stir it. Now add almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, makhana, and walnuts to it.

Kaju katli- Kaju katli can also be made without sugar. If you want, you can use sugar-free sugar. All you need for this is 250 grams of cashew nuts and water as needed. First, wash the cashews. Then make a fine paste of it. Keep the pan on the gas and add water to it. When the water comes to a boil, add sugar-free sugar. Keep stirring till the sugar dissolves. When the sugar syrup becomes thick, add cashew paste. Now keep stirring it slowly. When the cashew paste is cooked well and starts leaving the pan, then turn off the gas. Spread ghee on a plate and put this paste in it. When cool, cut into a diamond shape. Sugar-free Kaju katli is ready.

Coconut Laddu- Coconut laddus are very easy to make. For this, you need 250 grams of coconut powder. Half a liter of milk. Finely chopped dry fruits as per choice. To make, first heat the milk in a pan. Add coconut powder to it and keep stirring. When it is cooked, add finely chopped dry fruits to it and mix well. When it cools down, make laddus and enjoy.

Besan Laddu- For this, you need a cup of gram flour, 2 spoons of ghee, 2 spoons of jaggery powder, dry fruits, and one cup of milk. First of all boil the milk. Fry the gram flour separately. Add boiled milk to it and keep stirring. After a while add jaggery and dry fruits to this mixture. After cooking for 5 minutes, switch off the gas. When it cools down, make laddus.

Anjeer Nut Barfi- To make this Sugar Free Sweets Recipe, first soak dry figs in water for some time. After this, dry the figs well and make a paste by running it in the mixer. Now cut all the dry fruits into small pieces and take out the seeds of the dates as well. Now put ghee in a pan, add fig paste and stir it continuously. After sometime add dates in it and stir well. After five minutes, add all the dry fruits to this mixture and mix it well. Mix cardamom powder and nutmeg in the last and switch off the gas. Now spread butter paper in a big tray, rub some ghee on it and after that spread the barfi mixture on it. Keep it in the fridge for an hour to set, then cut it into your desired shape.