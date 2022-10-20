Search icon
Soan papdi as Diwali gift? Netizens react with hilarious memes as festival of lights approaches

That being said, it is also that time of year when the two opposing sides launch a Twitter war. Memes and tweets about it are going viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Diwali is one of India's most anticipated festivals. Aside from worshipping Hindu gods, the festival of lights not only ushers in a festive atmosphere, but it also brings family and friends together. In the midst of all of this, how can we overlook the soan papdi ke dabbe that people exchange when they visit each other on Diwali?

During the festival, this light-as-air sweet is very popular. The yellow-colored, flaky dry sweet, which is light on the stomach, has its own following. Others, on the other hand, are vehemently opposed to it. That being said, it is also that time of year when the two opposing sides launch a Twitter war. Memes and tweets about it are going viral. Take a look here:

 

 

 

 

Diwali, the pan-Indian festival, is widely celebrated throughout the country. On this day, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi, light earthen lamps, share sweets, and set off firecrackers. Most states in North India celebrate the festival to commemorate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. However, the festival of lights is observed in various ways and to commemorate various events in other parts of the country.:

