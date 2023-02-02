Diet Coke vs Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Know major differences between both sugar and calorie free drinks

Photo via Coca-Cola website

Coke has been a cult favourite for people that don't need any introduction. Over the years, Coca-Cola has been introduced in many flavours. Keeping people's health in mind, Coca-Cola had also introduced Zero Sugar Coke and Diet Coke which help them enjoy their favourite beverage without the fear of putting on extra weight.

While there is both Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar for everyone to enjoy, many do not understand the difference between the two drinks and which one is a better alternative.

What does the company have to say?

According to Coca-Cola's website, Diet Coke was launched in 1983 and was the company's first sugar-free drink. After this, Coca-Cola Zero was launched in 2006, which was changed to Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 2016.

The company says that both drinks are sugar-free and calorie-free. But the taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is more similar to the original taste of Coca-Cola while Diet Coke has a different taste, a milder taste to it.

Diet Coke vs Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Difference in ingredients

Both Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar contain carbonated water, caramel color, phosphoric acid, potassium benzoate, aspartame, natural flavors, and caffeine (though you can buy caffeine-free versions of both).

Potassium citrate and acesulfame potassium are also used in Coke Zero, while Diet Coke does not have these. Apart from this, Diet Coke contains citric acid, which is not found in Coke Zero. So, there is a slight difference between the ingredients of both and people can choose what they want to drink based on their taste preferences.