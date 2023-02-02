Search icon
GATE 2023 Exam begins on February 4, know shift timings, admit card details, exam guidelines

GATE Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts - the morning shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon shift will begin at 2.30 pm and end at 5.30 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE Exam 2023 in various parts of the country. GATE Exam 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The admit card for the GATE Exam 2023 was released on January 9, 2023, on the official website. At the time, IIT Kanpur had also alerted the candidates who had not yet downloaded the admit card to do it ASAP. 

The GATE Exam 2023 Admit Card carries all the details of the candidate including name, roll number, date of birth, hall ticket number, address, shift timings, exam date, and guidelines. 

For the unversed, GATE Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts - the morning shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon shift will begin at 2.30 pm and end at 5.30 pm.

Candidates must carry their admit card, a valid photo ID, and a water bottle to the exam. You will not be allowed to appear for GATE 2023 if you fail to carry Admit Card and Proof ID.

GATE Exam 2023: What's not allowed 

Candidates must not carry any electronic devices such as a digital watch, Bluetooth devices, laptops, or cell phones.

Candidates must not carry a pen/pencil box/pouch 

It is important to note that the GATE Exam 2023 will be of 3 hours and will be held in 29 cities. This will be a computer-based test. A total of 65 questions will be asked - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

