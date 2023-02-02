Search icon
Revamped Vande Bharat, hydrogen-powered passenger trains, here's how Railways plans to use Rs 2.41 lakh crore Budget

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the Vande Bharat trains will now also be manufactured in Haryana's Sonipat and Maharashtra's Latur apart from ICF Chennai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, presented the Union Budget 2023-24. The railways were allocated a whopping Rs 2.41 lakh crore in the budget, the highest-ever capital outlay for the sector. After the announcement, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed how railways planned on using the budget allocated.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a total of 1,275 stations are being re-developed with the production of Vande Bharat trains being revamped.

The Railways Minister was quoted as saying, "Rs 2.41 lakh crore has been allocated for Railways. It's a big change and it will fulfill the aspirations of passengers. Under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme, 1,275 stations are being re-developed. Production of Vande Bharat trains will be revamped." 

Vaishnaw further revealed that the Vande Bharat trains will now also be manufactured in Haryana's Sonipat and Maharashtra's Latur. "Now apart from ICF Chennai, Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in Haryana's Sonipat and Maharashtra's Latur and it will fulfill PM Modi's dream of connecting every corner with Vande Bharat trains," he said. 

Vaishnaw also revealed that India will have hydrogen-powered passenger trains by December this year.

"The hydrogen train will come by December 2023 and will be designed and manufactured in India. First, it will run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later it will be expanded to other places," Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

