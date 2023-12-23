Headlines

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Man buys meal for struggling family in viral video, internet calls him 'hero'

Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

Wrestlers Protest: Virender Singh to also return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

8 superfoods that naturally balance your hormones

5 must-eat vegetarian foods to build abs

8 food items banned in space

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

Spice up your Christmas table with these vibrant Indian recipes! Experience the rich flavors and colors of Indian cuisine while celebrating the holidays with your loved ones.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This Christmas, embark on a culinary journey through India's vibrant flavors. Elevate your festive feast with five tantalizing recipes that promise to infuse your celebrations with the aromatic spices and rich tastes of Indian cuisine. From the creamy indulgence of Butter Chicken to the aromatic allure of Biryani, these dishes will add a dash of exoticism to your holiday table. Embrace the warmth and richness of Indian flavors this season for a truly unforgettable Christmas feast.

Butter Chicken: A classic North Indian dish that combines tender chicken in a luscious, creamy tomato-based sauce. Marinated chicken pieces are cooked to perfection in a blend of aromatic spices, butter, cream, and tomato puree, resulting in a dish that's rich, flavorful, and sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Paneer Tikka: For the vegetarians at your table, paneer tikka is a must-try. Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices, then grilled until they're beautifully charred. Serve these delightful, flavorful bites with mint chutney for a refreshing contrast.

Biryani: This fragrant rice dish, layered with marinated meat (chicken, lamb, or vegetables) and aromatic spices, is a showstopper. Each grain of basmati rice is infused with the essence of saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, and other spices, creating a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

Palak Paneer: Another vegetarian gem, palak paneer, combines creamy spinach gravy with cubes of paneer. The spinach is cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices, resulting in a vibrant green dish that's not only healthy but also incredibly tasty.

Gulab Jamun: No meal is complete without a sweet treat, and gulab jamun perfectly fits the bill. These soft, deep-fried dumplings made from milk solids are soaked in a cardamom-infused sugar syrup. Serve them warm for a divine dessert experience that melts in your mouth.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Innovative Brand Revolutionises Personalised Silver Jewellery With Customisable Pieces

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE