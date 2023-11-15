Chhath Puja 2023: Do's and Don'ts to follow during this festival

Follow these rituals during the auspicious festival of Chhath puja 2023.

Chhath Puja is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor, primarily in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. It's a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his wife Usha, marking the importance of life-sustaining energy. During this revered occasion, there are several essential do's and don'ts to adhere to for a fulfilling and respectful celebration.

Do's:

Observing Fasting: Devotees typically fast for 36 hours without water, enduring rigorous discipline as a mark of devotion. Fasting is an essential part of this festival, reflecting purity of mind and body.

Ritual Bathing: Devotees take a dip in rivers, usually in the early hours of the morning, to cleanse themselves spiritually and physically before offering prayers to the Sun God.

Offering Prayers: People gather near rivers or water bodies to offer their prayers to the setting and rising sun. They sing devotional songs, known as "Chhath Geet," and perform traditional rituals with deep reverence.

Maintaining Cleanliness: Cleanliness is paramount during Chhath Puja. Devotees maintain cleanliness in their homes and surroundings and use fresh, hygienic ingredients for preparing offerings.

Following Traditions: It's important to adhere to the traditional customs and rituals passed down through generations, showcasing reverence and respect for the cultural significance of the festival.

Don'ts:

Avoiding Non-Vegetarian Food: Devotees refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food during Chhath Puja. The focus is on purity, and vegetarian meals are preferred during this period.

Abstaining from Alcohol: Consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited during this auspicious festival. Devotees maintain sobriety as a sign of respect and devotion to the deities.

Respecting the Environment: It's important to avoid polluting rivers and water bodies during rituals. Devotees should use eco-friendly materials for offerings and decorations to protect the environment.

Skipping Rituals: Devotees shouldn’t skip any essential rituals or ceremonies associated with Chhath Puja. Each step holds significant religious importance and should be followed diligently.

Disrespecting Customs: Avoid disrespecting or disregarding the customs and traditions associated with Chhath Puja. It's a time to honor and cherish these rituals passed down through generations.