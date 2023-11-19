Headlines

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunrise timings in different cities for Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja 2023 wraps up with the Usha Arghya to the rising sun on November 20. Find out when to offer the Usha Arghya in different cities.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

Chhath Puja, a significant festival in Bihar, UP, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal, culminates with the Usha Arghya tomorrow morning at sunrise. This ritual involves offering prayers to the Sun God and goddess Chhathi Maiyya for blessings of health, success, and prosperity. The festival spans several days, including Nahay Khay, Kharna or Lohanda, and Sandhya Arghya.

On the third day, Sandhya Arghya, devotees, while fasting rigorously, spend the day preparing offerings in bamboo baskets containing thekua, daabh nimbu, fruits, and other items. In the evening, they gather near bodies of water, singing folk songs, and await the sunset. The puja commences at sunset, where devotees offer arghya and bhog to Lord Sun and Goddess Chhathi Maiyya before returning home to continue fasting through the night.

The concluding Usha Arghya happens before sunrise on the final day. Devotees wake up early to make preparations and head to the ghat with baskets of prasad for the deities. This day is more festive as the fasting ends after the morning arghya, allowing devotees to relish the prasad with their families.

Cities have specific timings for the Usha Arghya:

  • Patna: 6:12 am
  • Ranchi: 6:07 am
  • Gaya: 6:11 am
  • Delhi: 6:49 am
  • Darbhanga: 6:10 am
  • Bhagalpur: 6:04 am
  • Samastipur: 6:10 am
  • Aurangabad: 6:42 am
  • Hyderabad, Telangana: 6:25 am
  • Chennai: 6:11 am
  • Lucknow: 6:31 am
  • Chandigarh: 6:55 am
  • Jaipur: 6:52 am
  • Bhopal: 6:39 am
  • Kolkata: 5:54 am
  • Noida: 6:49 am
  • Bengaluru: 6:22 am
  • Raipur: 6:19 am
  • Bhubaneshwar: 6:00 am
  • Shimla: 6:54 am
  • Dehradun: 6:49 am
  • Pune: 6:45 am
  • Bhopal: 6:39 am
  • Mumbai: 6:50 am

 

