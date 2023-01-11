Search icon
Basant Panchami 2023: Date, time, significance and puja vidhi

Basant Panchami, which is also known as Saraswati Puja, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to worship Goddess Saraswati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

File photo

Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is a prominent Hindu festival that is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the Lunar Eclipse in the month of Magh (spring) as per the Hindu calendar. The day mostly falls in January or February. Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning and knowledge is honoured on Basant Panchami. Saraswati is the goddess of wisdom, learning, music, art, and science. This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26.

On this day, students worship the goddess Saraswati. Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami.

Significance:

On this day, the colour yellow holds a lot of significance. People dress in yellow for the holiday, worship the goddess Saraswati, and consume customary foods. Yellow is a representation of both knowledge and the fields of mustard, which signal the beginning of spring.

Saraswati Puja Vidhi:

  • Place a photo or an idol of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden platform with a red/yellow cloth spread on it.
  • Keep the books of your children, a pen/pencil/slate at the Goddess’s feet.
  • Light a brass or an earthen lamp. (Use ghee/mustard oil or sesame oil).
  • Light a few incense sticks.
  • Invite Maa Saraswati with utmost devotion to accept your prayers and offerings.
  • Put a tika with Chandan and kumkum on the Goddess’s forehead.

Saraswati Puja Mantra:

 या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना। या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥  शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचार सार परमामाद्यां जगद्व्यापिनीं वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यान्धकारापहाम्‌। हस्ते स्फटिकमालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्‌ वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्‌॥२॥

