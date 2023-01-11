Happy Lohri 2023: When will Lohri be celebrated this year, January 13 or 14? Check tithi, shubh muhurat

File photo

The festival Lohri signifies the end of winter and the arrival of sunny days. Most Sikhs and Hindus celebrate Lohri, also called "Lal Loi," by lighting bonfires, eating festive food, donning their brightest traditional attire, and dancing to folk music and dances. There is a belief that Lohri represents the longest night of the year, and the day followed by the festival is called Maghi. The festival is also celebrated to thank the almighty for making a fruitful harvest possible.

Every year, Lohri falls on January 13, the day before Makar Sankranti, another popular Hindu event that takes place between January 14 and 15. According to Drik Panchang, this year Lohri will be celebrated on January 14, 2023. The time of Lohri Sankranti on 14th January 2023 at 20.57. Makar Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on January 15 this year.

Lohri marks the commencement of the harvest season. The festival is also celebrated to pay respects for making harvest possible. The Lohri night is considered the longest night of the year, thus it is also known as the winter solstice.

Families gather around the bonfire, they offer their respect to the 'agni' by taking rounds around it. People pray for the bygone year and the beginning of the new year. While revolving around the bonfire, people put til ki rewari, with unsalted popcorn (makai), gajjak, puffed rice into the fire. Later, people come together and eat traditional food, and they even exchange the prasad with each other. The night ends with a fun-filled dance and song ceremony, marking the beginnings of happiness and prosperity.

