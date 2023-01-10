Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!

Take ideas from these Punjabi dresses to style yourself on Lohri.
Lohri Festival 2022, one of the biggest festivals of Punjab province, is celebrated on January 13. This Punjabi festival celebrated in the winter season is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival of Lohri is full of joy and has been celebrated as a symbol of new energy in life, new energy and increasing mutual brotherhood, the defeat of the oppressors, and the victory of the hero of the downtrodden. Although in modern times, the festival of Lohri is celebrated all over the country, basically people celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Due to its popularity, it has come to be known as a festival celebrated not only in India but all over the world.
On this day women enjoy this festival by wearing traditional Punjabi suits and Phulkari work clothes etc. If you also want to try Punjabi Dresses, then here are a few ideas which you can try on this day.
Style Punjabi dress like this on Lohri
1. Punjabi suit
If you have a Punjabi suit and you are thinking of styling it on Lohri, then you can carry bangles in your hands with the Punjabi suit. With this, you can make a French braid. You can also decorate Paranda in your hair. If you want, you can put a chandelier on the side of your dupatta, which will give you a perfect Punjabi look. Earrings in eayour rs and Punjabi shoes on feyour et will make your look complete.
2. Garara suit
You should try Punjabi Garara on Lohri. Believe me, it will give you a Punjabi look. The specialty of Punjabi garret is that it is round shaped and designer short kurti is worn on it, which is the traditional dress of Punjab. You can tie a long braid with it.
3. Patiala suit
You can also wear a Patiala suit on the occasion of Lohri. Many people do not know the difference between Punjabi suit and Punjabi Patiala, but let us tell you that the salwar of the Patiala dress is more surrounded than the common salwar. Along with this, Punjabi shoes, heavy bangles in your hands and a French braid will make you look Punjabi and you will be able to enjoy the festival more.
4. Plazo Dress
If you do not have a Punjabi suit but have a nice palazzo dress, then you can give a Punjabi look to your dress by carrying a matching phulkari dupatta with it. This can make your look perfect for Lohri festival.