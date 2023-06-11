Anil Ambani-Tina Munim love story: How love between two conquered family's disapproval; Mukesh Ambani's role in proposal | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The Ambanis, India's richest family, continue to make headlines for their luxurious way of living. The rich family just welcomed Veda Ambani, a baby girl. Anil Ambani, who is married to Tina Munim, a famous Bollywood actress, celebrated his birthday earlier this month. Discover how Tina Munim, a former Bollywood actress, and Anil Ambani first crossed paths and then became partners for life.

Anil Ambani and Tina Munim: First meeting

Even though the name "Ambani" is well known around the world, Bollywood actress Tina Munim had never heard of it before she met Anil Ambani. Both of them come from Gujarati families, but whereas Tina's is unconventional, Anil's is a touch more traditional.

Anil and Tina had a difficult time making the transition from being complete strangers to a happy married couple. Tina and Anil initially met at a wedding. However, he said that he had no "love at first sight" type of emotion. Anil was actually more interested in Tina's saree's colour selection.

He claimed that it was Tina's black saree because no one else at the wedding ceremony was wearing this shade. Following that, they met in Philadelphia. Anil asked Tina out after being introduced to her by a third party. Despite Tina rejecting Anil's offer, their story did not come to a close there.

In 1986, Tina and Anil were reconnected thanks to her nephew's insistence. The day they finally met turned out to be a turning moment in their lives. Tina described her initial impression of him as follows: "The first time I met him, I was rather taken by his simplicity. He seemed really honest and up-forward to me.

Family's rejection to relationship of Anil and Tina Ambani

Their love is rejected by their family, however, they were reluctant to learn of Anil's relationship with Tina when Anil's family found out. He made an effort to explain to his family, but he was unsuccessful. Being a dutiful son, Anil agreed, and the two put it off for a while.

Anil Ambani and Tina: Wedding proposal

However, Anil Ambani had introduced Tina Munim to his parents, Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani, before they were married. Tina had no idea that the meeting's purpose was to propose to her. Anil Ambani's proposal plan was spoiled when his brother Mukesh Ambani told Tina the secret while he was gone from the room for a short while.

Tina and Anil Ambani's Wedding

Although Tina and Anil reportedly didn't communicate for four years, they were still in love and hadn't made any attempts to date anybody else. According to reports, Anil persisted in rejecting all marriage proposals from his family until persuading them to accept Tina as a Bahu of the Ambani family.