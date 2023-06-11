5 morning yoga asanas that help you lose weight

Most of us connect yoga with mindfulness and meditation. Yoga is all about taking things slowly and steadily, which is why nobody could ever consider it a weight loss strategy. That's not the case, though. Yoga can produce immediate results if it is practised correctly and with perseverance. Along with improving your mental and physical wellness, it also burns calories swiftly.

Starting your day with a yoga practice is a great way to boost your metabolism and promote weight loss. Here are five morning yoga asanas (poses) that can aid in weight loss:

Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar): Sun Salutations are a series of flowing poses that help warm up the body, increase flexibility, and build strength. They engage multiple muscle groups and can help burn calories. Perform a few rounds of Sun Salutations to kick-start your metabolism.

Boat Pose (Navasana): Boat Pose strengthens the core muscles, including the abdominal muscles. It helps tone the abdominal region and stimulates the digestive system. Sit on the floor with your legs extended, lean back slightly, and lift your legs, keeping them straight. Reach your arms forward and balance on your sitting bones.

Warrior II Pose (Virabhadrasana II): Warrior II is a powerful standing pose that works the legs, hips, and core muscles. Stand with your feet wide apart, turn your right foot out, and bend your right knee. Extend your arms out to the sides, gaze over your right hand, and hold the pose for several breaths. Repeat on the other side.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Bridge Pose targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Press your feet into the ground, engage your glutes, and lift your hips off the floor. Interlace your hands beneath your body and press your arms into the ground to lift your chest higher.

Plank Pose: Plank is a full-body pose that engages the core, arms, shoulders, and legs. Start in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Engage your core, keep your body in a straight line, and hold the position for as long as you can. Increase the duration gradually as you build strength.