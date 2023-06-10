Meet Amrudin Sheikh Dawood, who spent crores to build second Taj Mahal for his late mother

Mughal ruler Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal as a symbol of love for his wife Mumtaz. Now a son has made a replica of the Taj Mahal by spending crores of rupees in his mother's memory. The case is from Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu where a man named Amrudin Sheikh Dawood has built a Taj Mahal-like structure in memory of his mother.

The video of the magnificent Taj Mahal-like structure in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu has shocked many people. In 2020 Amrudin lost his mother Jelani Bwi due to illness, he was trying to recover from this shock as his mother was the world to him.

According to Amrudin, her mother was a symbol of strength and love, because it was not easy to raise her five children after losing her husband in a car accident in 1989. When Amaruddin's father died, his mother was only 30 years old.

Amaruddin said, 'Despite being a common practice in our community, my mother decided not to remarry after losing my father. Me and my sisters were very young at that time. My mother fought hard to protect our family. He was our backbone and he also played the role of our father.

Amrudin added, 'I couldn't believe that she was gone, I still felt that she was with us and she should be with us. We had some land in Tiruvarur and I told my family that I want to bury mother on my land instead of the common graveyard.

Amaruddin said, 'I told him that I want to build a monument for him as an expression of my gratitude and love. My family accepted it easily. He further said, 'I also thought that I should tell every child that their parents are precious, precious, nowadays parents and children live separately. Some children do not even look after their elderly parents. It's not right.'

Amaruddin decided that he would build a memorial for his mother. After this he contacted 'Dream Builders' who suggested him to build a replica of the famous Taj Mahal.

Although he initially did not accept the suggestion, he later agreed to it as he believed that his mother was also a "surprise" for him. Construction of the Taj Mahal-like building began on June 3, 2021.

More than 200 people worked for two years to build the Taj Mahal replica in 8000 square feet on an acre of land. About five and a half crores of rupees were spent in making this.

He said, my mother had left behind 5-6 crore rupees, I did not want that money and I told my sisters that I want to do something for our mother with that money. They agreed with it. He has now given the land and building to a charitable trust.

In addition to his mother's memorial, a place for Muslims to pray has also been built in the building area. Madrasah classes are also being held in this building.

Amaruddin said that he is also planning to provide food for everyone soon. Amruddin said that regardless of religion, caste, etc., anyone can come to the building. While his family members are happy about this, this businessman from Chennai is also facing criticism.

He said, "Some people are asking why I wasted so much money, they say I could have given money to the poor but I wanted to show that my mother is everything to me, they say I gave money to the poor. Could give but I wanted to show that my mother is everything to me, nothing else matters compared to what she has done for us.