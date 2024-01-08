Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and told him to…

Headlines

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

Google may delete all your 'important' files automatically, to keep your data you need to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Benefits of walking on empty stomach

Diabetes: 8 exercises to control blood sugar spike

8 health-promoting spices for winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and told him to…

Akash Ambani is the older son of Mukesh Ambani and he is currently leading one of the largest telecom companies in India Reliance Jio.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

article-main
Akash Ambani and Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, Azim Premji are few of the most respected industrialists in India. Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and in Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 841627 crore, as per Forbes. He is carrying forward the legacy of the business empire that was established by his father Dhirubhai Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani have also now joined the family business. Just like Mukesh Ambani, his kids also follow the family’s culture and discipline. The Ambani family is known for their humble nature and polite attitude. How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani schooled their kids to stay down to earth was once revealed by the couple in an old interview.

Nita Ambani revealed a rare incident when Akash Ambani raised his voice and he was immediately schooled by his father Mukesh Ambani. While speaking to Simi Garewal, Nita told that Akash Ambani was speaking to a watchman over the phone once and for some reason he raised his voice. “Mukesh heard him doing that. He [Mukesh] said, go down immediately and go and say sorry to him.” Nita said.

“And I was watching this at a distance and I realised that Akash had to do this because it’s going to help him to become a good human being.” she added. 

Akash Ambani is the older son of Mukesh Ambani and he is currently leading one of the largest telecom companies in India Reliance Jio. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta and is father to a boy and a girl. He stays with his parents in Rs 15000 crore Antilia in Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'As I move on...': IAS Athar Aamir transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

Meet tribal boy who worked as delivery agent, took loan of Rs 85,000; now pursuing MBBS, but still struggling to...

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Bilkis Bano case: SC to deliver verdict on pleas against remission granted to convicts today

Meet IAS officer who was once mocked for her poor English, cracked UPSC exam in 2016, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE