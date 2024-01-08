Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and told him to…

Akash Ambani is the older son of Mukesh Ambani and he is currently leading one of the largest telecom companies in India Reliance Jio.

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, Azim Premji are few of the most respected industrialists in India. Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and in Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 841627 crore, as per Forbes. He is carrying forward the legacy of the business empire that was established by his father Dhirubhai Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani have also now joined the family business. Just like Mukesh Ambani, his kids also follow the family’s culture and discipline. The Ambani family is known for their humble nature and polite attitude. How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani schooled their kids to stay down to earth was once revealed by the couple in an old interview.

Nita Ambani revealed a rare incident when Akash Ambani raised his voice and he was immediately schooled by his father Mukesh Ambani. While speaking to Simi Garewal, Nita told that Akash Ambani was speaking to a watchman over the phone once and for some reason he raised his voice. “Mukesh heard him doing that. He [Mukesh] said, go down immediately and go and say sorry to him.” Nita said.

“And I was watching this at a distance and I realised that Akash had to do this because it’s going to help him to become a good human being.” she added.

Akash Ambani is the older son of Mukesh Ambani and he is currently leading one of the largest telecom companies in India Reliance Jio. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta and is father to a boy and a girl. He stays with his parents in Rs 15000 crore Antilia in Mumbai.