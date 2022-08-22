Aja Ekadashi 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, greetings, quotes to share on Ekadashi

May We Imbibe The Lord Vishnu’s Good Qualities On This Auspicious Day. Happy Aja Ekadashi!

According to popular belief, devotees observe a fast in honour of Lord Vishnu. The devotees read ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’ and ‘Bhagwad Geeta’ on this day. Devotees consume ‘satvik’ food a day before the vrat. Fasting helps one to attain Lord Vishnu’s grace for life.

Aja Ekadashi 2022 date

According to the Hindu calendar or Drik panchang, there are two Ekadashi dates in a month. (eleventh day during the waning phase of the Lunar cycle in the month of Bhadrapad as per the Purnimant calendar). This year, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on August 23.

On this special day, you can extend some heartfelt wishes and messages to your near and dear ones.

Aja Ekadashi 2022: Messages and Wishes

1. With the blessings of Lord Shri Vishnu, all your problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success.

2. May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions. Best wishes on Aja Ekadashi.

3. I wish that on this pious day, Lord Vishnu accepts your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins. Wishing you a very Happy Aja Ekadashi.

4. Aja Ekadashi ke shubh din par aap payein Shri Ram ka ashirvad aur sukh- samridhi se sampan ho aapka har din har vaar.

5. On the occasion of Aja Ekadashi, let us learn from Shri Ram to be poise and loving, caring and affectionate for a happy and satisfied life.

Aja Ekadashi 2022: greetings and quotes

1. Let's Worship Lord Vishnu On the Holy Day Of Nirjala Ekadashi And Get Rid Of All Our Past Sins…may Lord Vishnu Forgive All Our Past Sins And Bless Us With Great Success…on Aja Ekadashi And Always…

3. I pray that on the pious day of Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu forgives all your sins and bestows you with positivity and wisdom to do the right things. Wishing you a very Happy Aja Ekadashi.

4. Let us worship Lord Vishnu and pray to him for giving positivity, strength, and wisdom. May the supreme Lord bless everyone with good health, happiness and abundance. Happy Aja Ekadashi!

5. May Lord Vishnu, the Preserver of the Universe, endow his blessings and grace upon you and your family. May all the obstacles in your path be removed and you achieve ultimate enlightenment. Wish you a Happy Aja Ekadashi!

6. May Lord Vishnu enlighten your life and remove all the hurdles that may come in the path of your spiritual progress. Happy Aja Ekadashi!

7. May Lord Vishnu forgive all your past sins and bless you with immense joy, happiness, and wisdom. May you find the strength to walk on the path of salvation with the blessings of supreme God. Happy Aja Ekadashi!