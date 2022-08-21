Search icon
Aja Ekadashi 2022: Is Ekadashi fast on August 22 or August 23? Know here

As per Hindu calendar or panchang, there are two Ekadashi dates in a month and the fasting observed on Aja Ekadashi is quite difficult.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

File Photo

Ekadashi is known to be one of the most crucial fast for all devotees. According to popular belief, those who fast on Ekadashi get all their wishes. Many people believe that Ekadashi fasting helps one to attain Lord Vishnu’s grace for life.

The fast observed on Ekadashi is said to be quite difficult.

Date of Aja Ekadashi 2022

As per Hindu calendar or panchang, there are two Ekadashi dates in a month. Aja Ekadashi will be observed on the Ekadashi date of Krishna paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Hence, the fasting will be done on August 23, 2022.

History of Aja Ekadashi

The story of Chakravarti King Harishchandra is connected to Aja Ekadashi. As per Hindu scriptures, King Harishchandra was always truthful. However, a time in his life came when his royalty was ruined.

At that time, the king’s entire family left him. His wife and son got separated from him. He then had to make a living by working as a servant of Chandaal.

On one such day, the king was feeling sad due to the state of his life. He then saw Gautam Rishi and narrated the whole story to him in hope of getting some solution.

The sage asked King Harishchandra to observe fasting on the Ekadashi that comes in Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. As advised, the King kept the fast and worshipped Lord Vishnu. Resultantly, all his sins got finished and he was reunited with his family and kingdom.

Shubh Muhurat of Aja Ekadashi

Aja Ekadashi will begin at 3:35 am on August 22 and will end at 6:06 am on August 23.

Ekadashi fast should be opened on August 24.

