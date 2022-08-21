Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Aja Ekadashi 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, vrat rules to worship Lord Vishnu

Aja Ekadashi 2022 vrat will be observed on August 23 this year. Lord Vishnu devotees should follow the below mentioned vrat rules to please the God.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Aja Ekadashi 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, vrat rules to worship Lord Vishnu
File Photo

According to Hindu scriptures, Ekadashi vrat is considered to be an auspicious fast. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe the Aja Ekadashi vrat with dedication. The vrat is kept on the Ekadashi tithi which comes on the Krishna Paksha on Bhadrapada month of the Purnimant calendar.

Devotees who follow the Amavasyant calendar celebrate the Aja Ekadashi vrat in the month of Shravana. While the names of the months are different, they fall upon the same date.

READ | Aja Ekadashi 2022: Is Ekadashi fast on August 22 or August 23? Know here

Aja Ekadashi is also known as the Annada Ekadashi. This year, the devotees will observe fasting on August 23.

Here are some vrat rules for Aja Ekadashi 2022

  • Make sure you are medically fit to observe the vrat. You can consult a doctor to know if your health allows you to fast for long hours without adversely affecting your body. If you are going through some medical issues, make sure to discuss those with your doctor.
  • Wake up early on the day of Ekadashi and take a bath.
  • Wear fresh clothes
  • Practice meditation (dhyana) and then take a pledge (sankalpa) that you will do the vrat sincerely.
  • Practice celibacy during the vrat.
  • Do not eat onion, garlic, meat, rice, wheat, lentils, and legumes.
  • Consume fruits, milk and vrat recipes, including sabudana khichdi, vada, singhare ki puri etc. if you feel hungry.
  • Do not consume alcohol and tobacco.
  • Chant the 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' mantra

Here is the puja vidhi for Aja Ekadashi 2022

  • At the time of bathing, add few drops of Ganga jal to your water.
  • Wear clean clothes when you sit for the puja.
  • Light an earthen or brass lamp with sesame oil or mustard oil, or cow ghee and place it on the altar.
  • Worship Lord Ganesha and pray to get his blessings. Next, try to invoke Lord Vishnu's Hrishikesha form.
  • Chant 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' while offering Jal (water), Pushpam (flowers), Gandham (natural perfume), Deep (oil lamp), Dhoop (incense) and Naivedhya (any fruit or cooked food) to Lord Vishnu.
  • Prepare payasam or any other vegetarian dessert. You may even offer fruits.
  • Offer Tamboolam consisting of Paan, Supari, a brown coconut broken into two, bananas and/or other fruits, Chandan, Kumkum, Haldi, Akshat and Dakshina.
  • Read the Aja Ekadashi Vrat Katha and do naam jaap.
  • In the evening, light an oil lamp, some incense sticks and pray to Lord Vishnu. Offer flowers (optional) water, and bhog (any sweet preparation) or fruits/dry fruits.
  • Finish the puja by doing the aarti.

Shubh Muhurat of Aja Ekadashi 2022

Aja Ekadashi will start at 3:35 am on August 22 and will end at 6:06 am on August 23.

Ekadashi fast should be opened on August 24.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.