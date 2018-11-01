‘Why women still shy away from sexual harassment’

Headlines

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeJaipur

Jaipur

‘Why women still shy away from sexual harassment’

Humiliation is at the core of the intense emotional wounding women experience when they are sexually harassed.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Nov 01, 2018, 06:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the primary reasons women do not come forward to report sexual harassment or assault they suffer at workplace is shame. Humiliation is at the core of the intense emotional wounding women experience when they are sexually harassed. 

In a patriarchal society, women tolerate such acts, said Principal Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Rajasthan, Roli Singh. She was addressing a seminar organised by PHDCCI on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace’ in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Singh said that these issues had been there earlier too on the backburner. But now things are changing with the social media. Gender sensitivity should be a part of the HR mandate and organisations should prominently display the contact numbers of the Internal Committee. It is mandatory to have regular training of officials of establishments on sexual harassment every year as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013.

Leading lawyer of Delhi High Court Priya Khanna took a technical session on making women aware of what constitutes sexual harassment.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anju-Narsullah love story: Anju receives PKR 50,000 cheque, land in Pakistan; video surfaces

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC

Once one of India’s richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

Centre to introduce Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

Who is Anita Sheoran, witness in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh, now in WFI chief race?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE