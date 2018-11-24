CP Joshi misfires, swallows words after Rahul Gandhi rebuke

CP Joshi, a former Union minister and a candidate from Nathdwara constituency in Rajasthan, embarrassed the Congress leadership with casteist remarks against senior BJP leaders, prompting a sharp rebuke from party president Rahul Gandhi. Joshi's foot-in-mouth utterance gave the BJP fresh ammunition to target his party and approach the Election Commission seeking action against him.

The leader, also a Congress general secretary, was quick to apologise after Gandhi went on damage control, saying Joshi's supremacist comments did not have anything to do with the party's views.

"CP Joshi's remark is contrary to the Congress party's ideals. Party leaders should not give such a statement that hurts any segment of society. While respecting the Congress party's principles and the sentiments of party workers, I am sure Joshiji will realise his mistake. He should express regret over his remarks," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

An hour later, Joshi swallowed his words. He tweeted: "Respecting the Congress principles and feelings of party workers, I regret my statement if it has hurt any section of the society."

At public rally in Nathdwara, Joshi began by asking what caste BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti belonged to. "In this country, if anyone knows about religion it's the pandit, the Brahmins," Joshi said, adding, "Uma Bharti is from Lodhi community, and she talks about Hinduism; Narendra Modi (prime minister) talks about Hinduism. Only I don't see the Brahmins talking about it."

After saying sorry, Joshi posted a video clip his Facebook account, stressing that he did not say anything controversial.

The swift move by Rahul Gandhi seemed like the classic case of "once bitten, twice shy". Just before last year's Gujarat assembly polls, its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar slammed PM Modi with regressive remarks, leaving his party red-faced. The BJP ended up winning the elections despite the Congress being billed as a frontrunner in surveys.

Like Gujarat, pre-poll surveys have given favourable reports for the Congress, making it one of the promising parties among the BJP-governed states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. While the Congress swiftly moved to nip the controversy in the bud, only time will show its repercussions, said analysts.

The Opposition termed the Congress a casteist organisation and said Joshi's words were an attack on Hindu culture. "It reflects that the Congress doesn't know the history of Indian culture and Hindu religion. Joshi insulted the Indian culture, as well as the Hindu religion," Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP national spokesperson said. At a rally in Kota, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, "CP Joshi is a senior leader and the leaders of the Congress party should think before speaking."