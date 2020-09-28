Headlines

WATCH: AB de Villiers hits Jasprit Bumrah for mammoth six to bring up his half-century vs MI

AB de Villiers was in his element against Mumbai Indians as he struck Bumrah for a gargantuan sixer to complete his 50!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 10:01 PM IST

AB de Villiers once again came to his side's rescue during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier Leauge (IPL) on Monday (September 28). The trusty allrounder rained hell on MI bowlers with his bat and guided RCB to a mammoth score while bagging himself a half-century as well.

Earlier in the day, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and welcomed Virat Kohli's RCB to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium.

Openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB off to a flyer as they added 59 in the first six overs of the match.

But Kohli was soon called into action after Trent Boult dismissed Finch for 52 with excellent delivery.

However, the RCB skipper once again looked unsure with his shots and failed to find his feet during his 11-ball stay as he departed after scoring just 3 runs.

It was then the game changed on its head as de Villiers formed an excellent partnership with Padikkal as runs started flowing in.

During this, AB turned unplayable and completed his 23-ball half-century on the night. However, the South African legend managed to do that in Hollywood style as he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a gigantic six to bring up his 50.

On the back of AB and Padikkal's classy 54, RCB managed to hoist a huge total of 201/3 from their 20 overs.

