RR vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab best XI - RR vs KXIP LIVE at 7:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals (RR) had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer stole the show.
As for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the faced a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC). They, however, made up and recovered when they charged against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KL Rahul led the show from the front with 132*, the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the IPL as well as a captain.
Now with Rajasthan will face the Punjab franchise, it will be interesting to see what Steve Smith and KL Rahul have planned for their squads. Will Chris Gayle make an appearance for KXIP or will Jofra Archer play the crucial knock for Rajasthan. RR also have an advantage with the return of Jos Buttler to the side.
IPL 2020 9th Match LIVE between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (RR vs KXIP) Dream11 Team Prediction
IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (RR vs KXIP)
Date: 27 Sep 2020
Time: 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League RR vs KXIP PLAYING 11
RR vs KXIP Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:
KL Rahul
RR vs KXIP Dream11 BATSMEN:
Mayank Agarwal
Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Steve Smith
Jos Buttler
RR vs KXIP Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:
Glenn Maxwell
RR vs KXIP Dream11 BOWLERS:
Jofra Archer
Ravi Bishnoi
Murugan Ashwin
Mohammed Shami
RR vs KXIP My Dream11 Team
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Glenn Maxwell, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (RR vs KXIP) Squads
Rajasthan Royals:
Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer
Kings XI Punjab:
Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh
