RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders best XI - RR vs KKR LIVE at 7:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals have been the team to pull off miraculous wins in the IPL 2020 in the two matches that they have played so far. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer were in their elements in the game against Chennai Super Kings as they notched up a total in excess of 200. Their bowling managed to keep MS Dhoni’s team in check as they won the match by 16 runs. However, in the game against Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals were boosted by a fairytale knock from Rahul Tewatia as they chased down the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have gotten their campaign back on track with a magnificent and clinical win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After suffering a loss in the opening game against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders have seemed to have found the right balance when it comes to batting and bowling.

The over-all head-to-head encounter is 10-10 for both sides in 20 games but Rajasthan Royals have lost four out of the last five encounters in the IPL and they will be desperate to break their losing streak

IPL 2020 12th Match LIVE between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RR vs KKR) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RR vs KKR)

Date: 30 Sep 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League RR vs KKR PLAYING 11

RR vs KKR Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:

Sanju Samson

RR vs KKR Dream11 BATSMEN:

Steve Smith

Jos Buttler

Nitish Rana

Shubman Gill

RR vs KKR Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:

Andre Russell

Rahul Tewatia

RR vs KKR Dream11 BOWLERS:

Kuldeep Yadav

Shivam Mavi

Jofra Archer

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

RR vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders(RR vs KKR) Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth

