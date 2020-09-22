RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings best XI – RR vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

RR vs CSK IPL 2020

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 4 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between RR vs CSK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

It is the clash between the young and old of IPL 2020. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, labelled the ‘Dad’s Army’, will take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals. The Royals are a side that are packed with youngsters and they will be determined to get the better of a Chennai Super Kings side that has started IPL 2020 on a positive note with a four-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians. In 21 encounters between Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals have won only seven while Chennai Super Kings have won 14, including four out of the last five encounters.

MS Dhoni’s team has a settled look and there are not too many changes in the offing for the three-time champions. Rajasthan Royals, though, will have to make some forced changes and that will impact their batting and bowling. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, the two men who have made a difference to Rajasthan Royals in the past will not be available for the first game due to quarantine and personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008 by beating the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Since then, Chennai Super Kings have won three more titles while Rajasthan Royals have struggled with consistency.

IPL 2020 4th Match LIVE between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings (RR vs CSK) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (RR vs CSK)

Date: 22 Sep 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League RR vs CSK PLAYING 11

RR vs CSK Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:

MS Dhoni

RR vs CSK Dream11 BATSMEN:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ambati Rayudu

Faf du Plessis

Sanju Samson

Steve Smith

RR vs CSK Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:

Sam Curran

RR vs CSK Dream11 BOWLERS:

Jofra Archer

Deepak Chahar

Piyush Chawla

Lungi Ngidi

RR vs CSK My Dream11 Team

MS Dhoni (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), Ambati Rayudu, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Lungi Ngidi, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (RR vs CSK) Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Check Dream11 Prediction/RR Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more