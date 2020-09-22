RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings best XI – RR vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

It is the clash between the young and old of IPL 2020. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, labelled the ‘Dad’s Army’, will take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals. The Royals are a side that are packed with youngsters and they will be determined to get the better of a Chennai Super Kings side that has started IPL 2020 on a positive note with a four-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians. In 21 encounters between Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals have won only seven while Chennai Super Kings have won 14, including four out of the last five encounters.
MS Dhoni’s team has a settled look and there are not too many changes in the offing for the three-time champions. Rajasthan Royals, though, will have to make some forced changes and that will impact their batting and bowling. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, the two men who have made a difference to Rajasthan Royals in the past will not be available for the first game due to quarantine and personal reasons.
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008 by beating the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Since then, Chennai Super Kings have won three more titles while Rajasthan Royals have struggled with consistency.
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (RR vs CSK)
Date: 22 Sep 2020
Time: 7:30 PM IST
RR vs CSK Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:
MS Dhoni
RR vs CSK Dream11 BATSMEN:
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ambati Rayudu
Faf du Plessis
Sanju Samson
Steve Smith
RR vs CSK Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:
Sam Curran
RR vs CSK Dream11 BOWLERS:
Jofra Archer
Deepak Chahar
Piyush Chawla
Lungi Ngidi
MS Dhoni (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), Ambati Rayudu, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Lungi Ngidi, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad
Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad
Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif
