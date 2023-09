IPL

MI vs RCB: Have you selected De Kock or Chahal as Captain or Vice Captain in Dream11 Team? All you need to know

Dream11 Prediction - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore MI vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match today, October 28. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Wicketkeeper: Quinton De Kock(C), AB de Villiers (VC) Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Allrounders: Krunal Pandya, Chris Morris, Kieron Pollard Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar MI vs RCB My Dream11 Team Quinton De Kock, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Anrich Nirtje, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan MI vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Mumbai Indians - Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Check Dream11 Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ RCB Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more

