IPL 2020 - Steve Smith's Rajasthan to face Kolkata’s batting firepower

Rajasthan Royals (RR) run at the IPL 2020 has been miraculous and they will look to continue the same against powerhouse Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RR's victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - thanks to the power-hitting of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer - helped them reach a great score which they could defend in Sharjah.

However, against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), they pushed the limits when Rahul Tewatia overcame his horror start with five sixes.

However now, Steve Smith and his team have will face a stern test against KKR, who bounced back in grand style after their thrashing at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI). Buoyed by the mature knock of Shubman Gill and a steadying hand by Eoin Morgan, KKR won the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) easily.

While the Smith-led side has breached the 200-run landmark twice in two games, KKR have not touched the 150-run mark yet.

Team News

While Jos Buttler has returned to the RR side and added fire-power, he will look to get a hit for the side. The Rajasthan franchise will be banking on young talents like Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia after their prolific run in the previous game.

As for KKR, they will expect Shubman Gill to get off to a good start. Sunil Narine has not fired for KKR and the franchise might look to replace him with young England opener Tom Banton. KKR will also hope Andre Russell to return to his natural game.

Probable Playing 11s

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi

Match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date and Time: 30th September, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Statistics

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have battled 21 times and both sides have won ten games each, while one of their fixtures did not produce a result.