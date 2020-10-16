Delhi Capitals gives savage response to Rajasthan Royals after Anrich Nortje clocked 156.2 kmph

Anrich Nortje was in sensational form in the IPL 2020 clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium, which is dubbed the ‘Ring of Fire’, witnessed one of the most hostile spells in this tournament and it was Nortje who provided thrills to millions of fans watching on television.

The South African pacer, who was a replacement for Chris Woakes before the start of IPL 2020, repaid the faith of the Delhi Capitals management with a sensational spell of 4-0-33-2 that saw him getting the big wickets of Jos Buttler and Robin Uthappa.

However, it was his speed that caught the attention of many cricket experts and analysis. Nortje clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph for most of his four-over spell.

But what caught the eyes more was the hilarious online banter between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals official Twitter accounts.

Previously, the Royals had dropped a tweet questioning if there was any other bowler as quick as Jofra Archer.

Responding to this tweet, DC wrote, "What is the procedure to reply with Anrich Nortje?" while sharing the photo of the top speed of the South African pacer.