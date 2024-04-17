'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya highlights: Check first photos here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 83000000000 investment in this company, raises stake to...

Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi predicts BJP tally in upcoming polls, says it will be limited to...

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as star pacer rejoins team, check details

Meet daughter of IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam, grandfather also worked as IPS, her husband is posted as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 83000000000 investment in this company, raises stake to...

Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as star pacer rejoins team, check details

Bowlers with most dot balls in IPL 2024

Most centuries by overseas players in IPL history

Drinks to fight Vitamin D deficiency in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond trailer: Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge Pulwama attack

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

HomeIndia

India

'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya highlights: Check first photos here

Live telecasts of all the programmes conducted in the temple are being done through LED screens at 100 places in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A huge rush of devotees is being witnessed in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami and the Ram temple doors were opened for pilgrims at 3:30 am on Wednesday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended the period of darshan on the occasion and said that no special darshan will be organised on the day. The earlier passes have also been cancelled.

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that during the Ram Navami festival, darshan will continue from 3:30 am in the Brahma Muhurta. Shringaar Aarti of Ram Lalla will take place at 5 am.

At the time of offering food to God, the curtain will be drawn for a short period. The sequence of darshan will continue till 11 pm. After this, there will be Bhog and Shayan Aarti as per the routine.

After Shayan Aarti on Ram Navami, prasads will be available at the exit from the temple. Darshan will be facilitated if the devotees keep their mobile, shoes, slippers, big bags and prohibited items safely away from the temple.

The ban on VIP darshan has been extended by one day. Now, there will be no VIP darshan till April 19.

Below Sugriva Fort, in front of Birla Dharamshala, at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi entrance, a passenger service centre has been set up by the temple trust, in which public facilities are available. There are arrangements for the devotees ranging from seating to treatment.

Live telecasts of all the programmes conducted in the temple are being done through LED screens at 100 places in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area.



The entire holy city has been decorated and illuminated for the occasion.

The highlight of the festivities will be the Surya Tilak on Wednesday when the Sun's rays will fall on the forehead of Ram Lalla at 12:15 pm. The 'Surya tilak' of the deity has been made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses.

The system was tested by a team on Tuesday.

"The basic objective of the Surya Tilak project is to focus a 'tilak' on the forehead of the Shri Ram idol on every Shri Ram Navami day. Under the project, sunlight will be brought on the forehead of Lord Ram at noon on Shri Ram Navami in the Chaitra month every year," said Dr S.K. Panigrahi, Scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was associated with the project.

LIVE BLOG

  • 17 Apr 2024, 04:39 PM

    The live blog is closed now, thank you for joining us.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 17 Apr 2024, 01:47 PM

    PM Modi on Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak



    "After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory," PM Modi.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 17 Apr 2024, 10:35 AM

    Pooja performed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Ram Navami 

    Ram Navami is being celebrated for the first time in Ayodhya's Ram Temple after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 17 Apr 2024, 10:34 AM

    Divya Abhisheka of Ram Lalla 



    Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweets "Divya Abhisheka of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates over Rs 50000000 to two famous temples in...

Weather update: IMD predicts above-normal monsoon rainfall in India this year; check state-wise forecast

Veteran Kannada actor, director Dwarakish passes away at 81

'Killing it': Hrithik Roshan, Ekta Kapoor show off dance moves in throwback viral video from their childhood, fans react

Kareena Kapoor's lipstick touch-up during CSK vs MI IPL match gives fans 'Poo' from K3G vibes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement