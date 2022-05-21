Yogi Adityanath gives 'affection to contracts, interference' warning, 'decency' advice to UP MLAs

Yogi Adityanath was interacting with the newly elected MLAs. (File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his address to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, cautioned MLAs against haste, interference "in every single matter", and affection to contracts. Stressing the importance patience and decency in public life, he said "negativity can never take a representative forward".

"In public life, a person's patience and decency always takes him forward while haste, affection for (government) contracts and interference in every single matter leads to his downfall," he said.

Yogi Adityanath claimed casteism doesn't exist in Uttar Pradesh. "If politics of casteism is true them how Suresh Khanna is a nine-time MLA from Shahjahanpur and Satish Mahana elected from Kanpur for the eighth time," he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Anandiben Patel, who also attended the event for newly elected MLAs, said the image of a public representative gets tarnished when his/her children and relatives "move with them and perform their duties".

She also expressed happiness that out of the 128 new MLAs, 47 are women. She also asked the new MLAs to not promise anything they can't deliver.

With inputs from PTI