Year Ender 2023: From Sharad Yadav to Oommen Chandy, famous politicians who died this year

From Sharad Yadav to Oommen Chandy, let’s dive into the lives of the 10 famous politicians who died in the year 2023.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

The year 2023 is about to end, and this year the world mourned the deaths of many influential politicians. From Sharad Yadav to Oommen Chandy, let’s dive into the lives of the 10 famous politicians who died in the year 2023.

Sharad Yadav: A political career spanning nearly five decades, the former union minister was a prominent figure in Indian politics. Sharad Yadav, a socialist leader, died on 12 January at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time. Between 1999 and 2004, he held various portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. 

Oommen Chandy: The Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader passed away at a Bengaluru hospital on 18 July at the age of 79. Chandy was a leader of the masses and implemented several infrastructure projects in Kerala.

Pervez Musharraf: Former Pakistan prime minister and a four-star general died at the age of 79 at a Dubai hospital after a long illness. He visited Agra in 2001 for a peace summit with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the aim to normalise relations between India and Pakistan. 

Henry Kissinger: A controversial political figure, and a former US Diplomat, Kissinger died on 29 November. He was born in Germany and later moved to the United States with his family in 1938. Some hailed him for his diplomacy, while many across the world claimed him as a ‘war criminal.’ 

Li Keqiang: The former premier of China died at the age of 68 due to a heart attack.
The news of his demise shocked the world as it came just seven months after he stepped down from China’s second highest ranking leader.

Silvio Berlusconi: A media mogul and Italy’s longest-serving premier died at the age 86. Berlusconi was often criticised for his arrogance and use of obscene language.

Sheikh Nawaf: The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died at the age of 86. His reign was very short, which lasted only three years.

