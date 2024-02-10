World Book Fair 2024 begins in Delhi today: Check venue, ticket prices, traffic advisory

People are requested to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those travelling by metro may get down at Supreme Court Metro Station and enter through gate number 10. People may also deboard at Mandi House Metro Station and walk, the advisory stated.

The Delhi Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory on the routes likely to be affected due to the World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi, officials said.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is being organised at Pragati Maidan from February 10-18. The book fair is likely to attract around 25,000 to 30,000 visitors on each day and on weekends, it could rise to around 40,000 per day, it said.

Traffic congestion is expected due to the fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road, the traffic advisory said. Motorists are requested to avoid these roads to ensure hassle-free journey accordingly, it stated.

The traffic police said that entry of visitors will be from gate number 4 and 10. There would be no entry of visitors from gate number 5-B, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Entry for exhibitors will be from gate number 1, 5B, and 10. Entry for ITPO officials will be from gate number 9, 10, and 1, they said.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the area of Pragati Maidan, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, and no vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Tilak Marg, the advisory said.

Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per the Motor Vehicle Act. Towed vehicles would be parked in traffic pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Marg, it said.

Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking number 1, Bhairon Mandir parking, Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo Parking, ITPO and exit near gate number 8, ITPO, the advisory stated.

Traffic Advisory



In view of World Book Fair 2024 at Pragati Maidan from February 10-18, 2024, traffic will be affected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/kIfoUEekBD — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 9, 2024

Tickets are available online on ITPO website as well as at 20 Metro stations of DMRC — namely Welcome, Dilshad Garden, Rithala, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalay, Kashmiri Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Noida Sector-52, Noida City Centre, Botanical Garden, Vaishali, Indraprastha, Supreme Court, Mandi House, Kirti Nagar, Dwarka, Munirka, ITO, INA and Hauz Khas. People can purchase tickets for the fair from 9 am to 4 pm at the site and the timing is from 11 am to 8 pm. Entry tickets can be purchased at the gate, costing between Rs 10 to Rs 20.

(With inputs from PTI)