‘Will give result in 2 days’: Cryptic post by Neeraj Bawana gang vows revenge for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

File photo

After the shocking killing of Sidhu Moose Wala was ruled as a result of an inter-gang rivalry, a prominent gang has vowed revenge for the Punjabi singer’s death, posting on social media about “showing the result in two days”.

A cryptic post from Facebook was doing rounds on social media, which was reportedly posted by an account linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana. The post by the account insinuated that his gang will take revenge for Moose Wala’s death in two days.

The cryptic post by Neeraj Bawana issued an open threat, saying, “Sidhu Moose Wala was close to my heart and was my brother. Will give the result in two days.” The caption on the post was “May God rest his soul. RIP brother.”

The post was uploaded by an account named Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR and mentioned several names such as Tillu Tajpuria, Koushal Gurgaon gang, and Davinder Bambiha gang, which had earlier decided to avenge the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab Police had ruled the Punjabi singer and Congress leader’s death as a result of an inter-gang rivalry soon after prominent gangster Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

The last rites of Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala were conducted on Tuesday in his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab. Thousands of fans and mourners had gathered outside of his residence to show their support for the singer’s family during his cremation.

Further, the Punjab Police has also made the first arrest related to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, sending the detained person to 5-day custody. During the post-mortem report, it was revealed that Moose Wala had sustained 25 bullet injuries that led to his death.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were traveling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

