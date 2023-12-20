Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

COVID-19 variants undergo mutations which is a natural process. This doesn't necessarily make a variant dangerous, nor does it necessarily reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. A slight change in any strain of the virus can make it more or less transmissible

Since December 2019, various mutations of the COVID-19 virus have surfaced, due to which millions across the world have lost their lives. Currently, the JN.1 coronavirus strain has appeared globally and is also causing concerns in India. This variant is a strain of BA.2.86.

The impact of COVID-19 variants like Omicron, Delta and Alpha has been witnessed worldwide.

The Delta variant was a major cause of death in many countries, which was highly transmissible. Omicron was milder, and the variant proved to be less severe. People's natural immunity increased due to widespread vaccination.



Reasons why COVID-19 keeps mutating

The nature of every virus keeps evolving. Changes in their genetic codes are called mutations. Immediate effects or consequences of virus mutations cannot be predicted.

Viruses, like COVID-19, depend on humans to stay alive. They rely on host cells to replicate.

When a virus infects a body, it attaches to host cells, and the host's cells read its genetic code and create a clone, producing more viruses. This new virus then goes on to infect another body, causing a slight change in the process.

When the genetic code of a virus translates into proteins, its code changes. This change is termed as a mutation.

Human cells are DNA-based, which is stronger than RNA, capable of self-correction. If a mutation occurs in its genetic code, it reverts to its original state. This isn't the case with RNA. Changes persist in RNA's protein-coding. This continuous process is quite common in SARS-CoV-2.

Talking to DNA Hindi, a virologist from Ayasha Health Clinic, Dr Shahid Akhtar, said that most mutations in the virus don't have catastrophic consequences. Changes in protein structure are minimal and don't alter the balance. Such changes are called shifts. Usually, if there's a slight alteration in protein structure, it affects our immune system. If these changes occur, they are termed shifts. So far, it hasn't been proven that the mutations in COVID-19 hurt vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines are effective against every mutation. Vaccination is crucial to prevent any mutation of the COVID-19 infection