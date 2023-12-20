Headlines

Volkswagen Group to adopt Tesla’s EV charging standard

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states, says INSACOG

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED questioning again tomorrow; here's why

Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Volkswagen Group to adopt Tesla’s EV charging standard

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states, says INSACOG

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED questioning again tomorrow; here's why

10 smallest animals in the world

10 most-expensive Indian films of 2023

Benefits of guava leaf tea in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Tragic story of India’s ‘Ghazal King’ who was poisoned to death at 14

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case: Delhi police tracks down four suspects, hunts for viral video's creators

India's biggest flop actor, only 1 hit in 15 years, father is a superstar, he is now..

HomeIndia

India

Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

COVID-19 variants undergo mutations which is a natural process. This doesn't necessarily make a variant dangerous, nor does it necessarily reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. A slight change in any strain of the virus can make it more or less transmissible

article-main
Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since December 2019, various mutations of the COVID-19 virus have surfaced, due to which millions across the world have lost their lives. Currently, the JN.1 coronavirus strain has appeared globally and is also causing concerns in India. This variant is a strain of BA.2.86.

COVID-19 variants undergo mutations which is a natural process. This doesn't necessarily make a variant dangerous, nor does it necessarily reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. A slight change in any strain of the virus can make it more or less transmissible. 

The impact of COVID-19 variants like Omicron, Delta and Alpha has been witnessed worldwide.

The Delta variant was a major cause of death in many countries, which was highly transmissible.  Omicron was milder, and the variant proved to be less severe. People's natural immunity increased due to widespread vaccination.
 
Reasons why COVID-19 keeps mutating

The nature of every virus keeps evolving. Changes in their genetic codes are called mutations. Immediate effects or consequences of virus mutations cannot be predicted.

Viruses, like COVID-19, depend on humans to stay alive. They rely on host cells to replicate. 

When a virus infects a body, it attaches to host cells, and the host's cells read its genetic code and create a clone, producing more viruses. This new virus then goes on to infect another body, causing a slight change in the process.

When the genetic code of a virus translates into proteins, its code changes. This change is termed as a mutation.

Human cells are DNA-based, which is stronger than RNA, capable of self-correction. If a mutation occurs in its genetic code, it reverts to its original state. This isn't the case with RNA. Changes persist in RNA's protein-coding. This continuous process is quite common in SARS-CoV-2.

Talking to DNA Hindi, a virologist from Ayasha Health Clinic, Dr Shahid Akhtar, said that most mutations in the virus don't have catastrophic consequences. Changes in protein structure are minimal and don't alter the balance. Such changes are called shifts. Usually, if there's a slight alteration in protein structure, it affects our immune system. If these changes occur, they are termed shifts. So far, it hasn't been proven that the mutations in COVID-19 hurt vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines are effective against every mutation. Vaccination is crucial to prevent any mutation of the COVID-19 infection

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul

Feeling tired and weak? It could be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency

6.2-magnitude China earthquake kills 86 in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE