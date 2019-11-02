'Whosoever looked at pollution in Delhi...': Angela Merkel's call for replacing diesel vehicles with electric

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a three-day visit to India, on Saturday said that whosoever has looked at pollution in Delhi yesterday would find very good arguments to replacing diesel buses with electric buses.

Merkel made this statement during a business meeting in Delhi.

She also said that they have launched an Indo-German partnership for green urban mobility and earmarked US$1 Billion towards this.

"We will also earmark Euros 200 Million to reform bus sector in Tamil Nadu," Merkel added.

Merkel also visited a metro station in Dwarka and met e-rickshaw operators.

Earlier, PM Modi gifted Merkel a handloom woollen khadi stole from Ladakh and a Ratnam pen.

The handloom woollen khadi stole, popularly known as 'Call of Ladakh' is hand-spun using sheep wool on a traditional charkha by the native women of Ladakh in winter.

The pen gifted to the German Chancellor is named after KV Ratnam, who was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi after he wrote a letter commending the fountain pen made of indigenous material by Ratnam.

Merkel, who is in India for the 5th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultation, held talks with Modi in Delhi on November 1.

India and Germany signed over 20 agreements in various fields which includes Artificial Intelligence, green urban mobility, and agriculture.