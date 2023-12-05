Headlines

India

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was a prominent Rajput leader in Rajasthan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur on Tuesday. According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area this afternoon. He was right outside his home when three men on a scooter opened fire.

The trio wanted to meet Sukhdev Singh and had a conversation with him for around 10 minutes inside his home. They then opened fire on Sukhdev Singh and he died on the spot. The incident has been captured on CCTV. In the crossfire, one out of the three assailants was also shot and he died too.

Gogamedi was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. He was a prominent Rajput leader in Rajasthan. Gogamedi's outfit is different from Rajput Karni Sena that spearheaded the protests against Bollywood movie Padmaavat. He split from Karni Sena, then led by Lokendra Singh Kalvi, in 2015 and formed his outfit. The desert state recently went to polls and the BJP defeated the ruling Congress.

READ | Big update on Telangana CM as Congress set to form govt in state

