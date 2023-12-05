Headlines

Big update on Telangana CM as Congress set to form govt in state

The Intersection of Engineering and Medical Expertise: Talking with Thought Leader Karthik Bujuru

90-30-50 meal plan: Know health benefits, side effects of this diet method

AI, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity and More: Glancing at Sunil Chahal’s escapades in the realm of modern tech

Meet IIT graduates who lost over Rs 10000 crore in 3 years, were offered Rs 11000 crore by Byju’s, sold company at just…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Vasundhara to Balaknath: Who are the top 5 contenders for the CM post in Rajasthan?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead

Big update on Telangana CM as Congress set to form govt in state

Players with most wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Indian bowlers with most wickets in India vs South Africa T20Is

Batters with most runs in India vs South Africa T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

From Vasundhara to Balaknath: Who are the top 5 contenders for the CM post in Rajasthan?

Cyclone Michaung updates : 5 dead as Chennai witnesses worst rain in 70-80 years

Indian air force plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead! | air force aircraft crash

Madhur Mittal was wary of not mimicking Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic 800: 'You end up making a mockery...' | Exclusive

'Vulgar and disgusting': Netizens slam Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their on-screen kiss in Bigg Boss 17

Meet actress who ran away from home, got pregnant before marriage, was married twice, her husband is...

HomeIndia

India

Big update on Telangana CM as Congress set to form govt in state

Revanth Reddy is the state Congress chief and is credited with the party's win in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Top Congress leadership on Tuesday met at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the issue of government formation in Telangana. According to sources, the name of Revanth Reddy as chief minister in Telangana was cleared during the meeting. Reddy is the state Congress chief and is credited with the party's win in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi met the Congress president at his residence, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also present along with Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre, and discussed the formalities of government formation in Telangana.

READ | Cyclone Michaung: 8 people dead, subways, roads closed in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin inspects relief camps in Chennai

Shivakumar was one of the party's observers appointed by the leadership to talk to newly-elected MLAs in Telangana and take their views on government formation. He has already given the report to the Congress president.

Meanwhile, Reddy has also been holding meetings with newly-elected party MLAs in Hyderabad. Congress defeated the BRS in Telangana and wrested power in the southern state which it claimed had formed after bifurcating Andhra Pradesh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shahid Kapoor, but this actor was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice to play Aditya in Jab We Met

Best deals on wipers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

Assembly Elections Results 2023: Congress decimated in Hindi Heartland, Telangana lone spark of joy for party

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE