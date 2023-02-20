Who was Sahab Singh, carrying a reward of Rs1.25 lakh, killed in encounter with UP STF

Image for representation (Pixabay)

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police in the Gulawathi area, officials said on Monday. Three policemen were also injured in the incident. They were admitted to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Sahab Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh in Gonda district and Rs 25,000 in Bulandshahr. He was surrounded by the Special Task Force (STF) team late on Sunday night and injured in the exchange of fire."Singh, a native of Firozabad district, suffered bullet injuries on his chest and leg. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment," Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

A police officer said six cases, including that of dacoity, murder and others, were registered against him. "The accused belonged to a nomadic tribe of criminals and was a member of the D-14 gang," an officer of the STF's Noida unit said.

A report from Gonda said a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on Sahab Singh in the district in 2001. On August 18, 2001, unknown criminals carried out a dacoity at the residence of Muhammad Akhtar Siddiqui in Mevatiyan Mohalla under Kotwali police station, Superintendent of Police (Gonda) Akash Tomar told reporters. They had badly beaten up 14 members of the family, of which five people, including two children, later died.

A case in this regard was registered at the local police station that was investigated by the then SHO Heera Singh. During the investigation, names of 10 accused came to the fore. Of these, six accused were killed in an encounter with the police on November 30, 2001, in Jaunpur district's Baksha.

One accused was arrested by Ghaziabad police on February 24, 2019, and sent to jail. The three remaining absconding criminals -- Singh, Suresh Prabhu and Mahaveer Bavariya -- the Gonda Superintendent of Police announced a cash reward of Rs 24,000 on their arrest. This was increased to Rs 50,000 for Singh by the Deputy Inspector General.

The cash reward on Singh was further increased to Rs 1 lakh from the level of the Additional Director General.

READ | Assam: Woman kills husband, mother-in-law; Stores body parts in fridge