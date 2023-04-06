Who owns NGO Oxfam India? Know controversy over foreign funds, reason behind CBI probe

After a recommendation put up by the Union Home Ministry, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to launch a probe into the workings of prominent NGO Oxfam India, on the allegations that the organization has been receiving foreign funding.

Sources said that CBI has launched a probe into the affairs and functioning of Oxfam India for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, meaning that it is allegedly receiving foreign funding from non-legit sources.

The home ministry found that Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after registering under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers. Here is all you need to know about the Oxfam India owner and foreign funding controversy.

Who is the owner of NGO Oxfam India?

Social worker and civil society leader Amitabh Behar is the CEO of the NGO Oxfam India, which is currently under the scanner of the CBI for alleged foreign funding. Amitabh Behar is also the former executive director of National Foundation of India.

Amitabh Behar is a noted civil society leader and has an experience in the field for 22 years. According to media reports and sources, the annual salary of Behar as the CEO of Oxfam India is around Rs 50 lakhs.

Why is Oxfam India under CBI scanner?

The Income Tax Department of India conducted a survey into the workings and affairs of Delhi-based NGO Oxfam India, during which the content of multiple emails revealed that Oxfam India was allegedly planning to circumvent provisions of the FCRA by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, sources said.

The sourced further said that the IT survey of the NGO “exposed” Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities, which have funded the organisation liberally over the years.

(With PTI inputs)

