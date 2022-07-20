Search icon
Who is Rizwan Ashraf, Pakistan man who crossed the border to murder Nupur Sharma?

Nupur Sharma news: Rizwan Ashraf crossed the border on July 16, 11 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP over controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad (File)

A Pakistani national was apprehended earlier this week by the Border Security Police in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar. The police said he has confessed that he had illegally crossed the International Border in order to kill Nupur Sharma, who had been suspended over a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad. Who is Rizwan Ashraf?

Rizwan Ashraf crossed the border on July 16, 11 pm. The BSF team patrolling the International Border found him. He was behaving suspiciously. The accused was then handed over to the Hindumalkot police. 

The police said many suspicious items, including a knife, had been found on his person. The knife is said to be 11 inches long. He is being interrogated by Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the Military Intelligence Agency. 

He was taking a stroll around the border fencing. The security forces questioned him and when he couldn't answer, he was taken into custody. Two knives, maps, clothes, and food were found with him. He is a resident of Pakistan's Mandi Bahauddin city in northern Pakistan. 

The police said he had entered India to kill Sharma. He was going to Ajmer Sharif Dargah before acting on his conspiracy. 

He has been sent on a five-day remand. 

With inputs from IANS

Wordle 396 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20
