Who is Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand's first CM, now appointed as BJP president for the state?

As BJP makes significant administrative reform, Babulal Marandi has been named as president of the Jharkhand BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed new party presidents for the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab as part of a significant administrative reform. On July 4th, 2023, Babulal Marandi has been named as president of the Jharkhand BJP.

Who is Babulal Marandi?

Babulal Marandi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was born on January 11, 1958, in India. From 2000 until 2003, he served as Jharkhand's first chief minister. He was the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)'s national president and its founder.

He represented Jharkhand as a member of parliament in the 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th Lok Sabhas. In the National Democratic Alliance Government, which was led by the BJP, he served as the Union State Minister (MoS) for Forests & Environment of India from 1998 to 2000.

Babulal was born in the now-province of Jharkhand's isolated Kodia Bandh hamlet in the Tisri area of the Giridih district. After graduating from high school, he transferred to Giridih College, where he completed his intermediate studies and graduated.

READ | BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Later, he relocated to Ranchi, where he attended Ranchi University to complete his post-graduate studies in geography. He spent a year working as a teacher at a small elementary school before quitting to join the Sangh Parivar. He held the position of organising secretary for the Vishva Hindu Parishad in the Jharkhand area.

He received a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1991 to run for the Dumka (Lok Sabha seat), however, he was unsuccessful. He was later elected president of the BJP's Jharkhand region. In the 1998 election, Marandi presided over the party's victory, which included 12 of the region's 14 Lok Sabha seats. By beating the head of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren, Marandi took the lead in the battle.

Making a tribal leader president might assist the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Babulal Marandi is well-liked in the community and is a member of the Santal tribe. 

