Who is Baba Balak Nath, BJP’s probable candidate for CM post in Rajasthan?

Baba Balaknath is also called 'Yogi of Rajasthan' and is currently leading in his Tijara seat.

Results of four states' Assembly elections, including Rajasthan, are coming on Sunday, December 3. In Rajasthan, one of the popular candidates is Baba Balak Nath, who is leading in his constituency Tijara.

The 39-year-old is an aspirant for the chief minister’s post. Balak Nath is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. He is also called 'Yogi of Rajasthan'. He is contesting against Congress's Imran Khan.

Balak Nath is being considered for the Chief Ministerial race if the BJP secures a majority, reports suggest. Currently, BJP is leading in the desert state with 113 seats out of 199.

Rajasthan has 200 constituencies but polls were held in 199 seats due to the death of a candidate.

Balak Nath holds popularity as the head of the Baba Mastnath Math in Rohtak. He was born on April 16, 1984, in Kohrana village of Alwar. He left his home at the age of 6 and became a revered ascetic. The popular leader plays a significant role in Rajasthan politics.

Balak Nath, who wears saffron clothes, is considered one of the firebrand leaders of the BJP. He remains in the headlines due to his aggressive stance on the Hindutva agenda. Due to his firebrand image, he is quite famous among the common people.

The state witnessed a total turnout of 74.96 per cent, slightly higher than the 74.06 per cent registered in the previous assembly elections in 2018. The Tijara constituency of Rajasthan is one of the general assembly constituencies.