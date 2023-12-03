Headlines

House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: Dragons face off in epic battle as Alicent and Rhaenyra go to war for Iron Throne

70-year-old woman gives birth to twins following fertility treatment, details inside

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Its CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Vikram Mastal in Budhni

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Close contest between Congress, BJP; Gehlot's fate to be decided

Animal box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 66 crore on Saturday

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Will Congress' Bhupesh Baghel become third-time CM?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Kamal Nath's face off against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara

Health benefits of drinking rasam in winter

9 health benefits of strength training

IPL 2024 auction: Players with Rs 2 crore base price

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Junior Mehmood battling stage four cancer, Johnny Lever pays visit to veteran actor at his home

Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana polls to begin at 8 am

The assembly elections in five states — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana — were held between November 7 and November 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

The Assembly Election Results 2023 for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will be released today with the counting of votes to begin at 8 am. The assembly elections in five states — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana — were held between November 7 and November 30.

The results for the Mizoram Assembly Election will be declared on Monday (December 4).

In a single phase, 199 of the 200 state assembly seats in Rajasthan were up for election. Following the elections, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot declared his readiness to win a second term in office and voiced his confidence in the party. 

Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, Congress and the BJP are hoping to take control in the assembly elections of 2023. Even though the Congress won the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in 2018, Kamal Nath stepped down as the state's chief minister in 2020 as a result of the resignations of 22 MLAs associated with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the party and joined the BJP.  

Taking a look at Chhattisgarh, security concerns led to two phases of elections in only this state. Nevertheless, in the initial phase, as the four polling parties—accompanied by security personnel—were making their way to their designated polling places, Naxalites set off an IED blast.

Telangana, the final state to vote, sees a tough competition between Congress, BJP, and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi in its 119 seats.

LIVE UPDATES:

- Counting of votes today in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, BJP leader & former CM Raman Singh says, "BJP will make government with clear majority in the state. We will 42-55 seats in the state."

- Madhya Pradesh: Preparations underway at the counting centre in Bhopal as the counting of votes will begin shortly.

