Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana polls to begin at 8 am

The assembly elections in five states — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana — were held between November 7 and November 30.

The results for the Mizoram Assembly Election will be declared on Monday (December 4).

In a single phase, 199 of the 200 state assembly seats in Rajasthan were up for election. Following the elections, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot declared his readiness to win a second term in office and voiced his confidence in the party.

Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, Congress and the BJP are hoping to take control in the assembly elections of 2023. Even though the Congress won the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in 2018, Kamal Nath stepped down as the state's chief minister in 2020 as a result of the resignations of 22 MLAs associated with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the party and joined the BJP.

Taking a look at Chhattisgarh, security concerns led to two phases of elections in only this state. Nevertheless, in the initial phase, as the four polling parties—accompanied by security personnel—were making their way to their designated polling places, Naxalites set off an IED blast.

Telangana, the final state to vote, sees a tough competition between Congress, BJP, and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi in its 119 seats.



LIVE UPDATES:



- Counting of votes today in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, BJP leader & former CM Raman Singh says, "BJP will make government with clear majority in the state. We will 42-55 seats in the state."

- Madhya Pradesh: Preparations underway at the counting centre in Bhopal as the counting of votes will begin shortly.

