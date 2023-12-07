Headlines

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Explore stylish and functional men’s clogs on Amazon

'What right does he have to humiliate PM like this': What Pranab Mukherjee told his daughter about Rahul Gandhi

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Explore stylish and functional men’s clogs on Amazon

7 Inexpensive substitutes of saffron (kesar)

8 cricketers with most runs in one over in Test matches

5 Dangerous snakes found in Goa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

HomeIndia

India

'What right does he have to humiliate PM like this': What Pranab Mukherjee told his daughter about Rahul Gandhi

Pranab Mukherjee mentioned how Rahul's strong opposition to a government ordinance in 2013, where he publicly criticised it, hurt the Congress in the 2014 elections.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The book 'Pranab, My Father' by Sharmishtha Mukherjee talks about her father, Pranab Mukherjee, who was the 13th President of India. In the book, it's revealed that Pranab had thoughts about Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party.

After the Congress faced a big loss in 2014, Rahul Gandhi visited Pranab at Rashtrapati Bhawan. According to Sharmishtha, Pranab felt that Rahul talked about the election results as if he wasn't involved, like an outsider.

Pranab noted that Rahul was polite and had many questions but was not yet politically mature. He also mentioned how Rahul's strong opposition to a government ordinance in 2013, where he publicly criticised it, hurt the Congress in the 2014 elections.

Pranab disagreed with the ordinance, but he didn't like the way Rahul handled it. He thought Rahul was arrogant and acting without the political wisdom of his family. 

"Pranab himself was against the ordinance… in principle, he agreed with Rahul. But he was aghast at the manner in which Rahul acted…’Who does he (Rahul) think he is? He is not a member of the Cabinet. Who is he to publicly trash a decision of Cabinet? The Prime Minister is abroad…What right does he have to humiliate the PM like this?'" Sharmistha recalls her father as saying.

That night, she says, Mukherjee wrote in his diary, "'Rahul Gandhi gate-crashed a press conference by Ajay Maken and described the decision of Cabinet as 'nonsense'. This is totally uncalled for. He has all the arrogance of his Gandhi–Nehru lineage without their political acumen…'". She writes that she thought "his faith in Rahul was shaken after this incident".

Later, after the 2014 elections, when Rahul talked about the party's defeat, Pranab found it surprising. He felt that Rahul's distance from the party and lack of a strong approach might be why the party didn't perform well, especially compared to Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"'Perhaps his distance from the party and a lack of killer instinct could be reasons for his failure to enthuse the party workers to fight the election which BJP got from Narendra Modi,'" she quotes her father as saying.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nears Rs 300 crore, becomes his second-highest grossing film

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty in vain as England beat India by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead

Mukesh Ambani gets big relief from SAT, SEBI order against Rs 16.39 trillion…

Babri Masjid demolition: Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of 31st anniversary today

Rs 17 crore lehenga, jewellery worth Rs 90 crore, LCD invitations: Inside India's most expensive wedding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE