Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP?: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at PM Modi after Sharad Pawar invited to event

Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

Delhi Metro: Proposed Rithala-Narela corridor may get extended up to Kundli; check details

GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing; tax reduced on food served in cinema halls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan prevue gets 100 million views in just 24 hours, shooting of Stree 2 begins & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 11

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Delhi's Low-Lying Areas Flooded, West Bangal Panchayat Polls, Russia launches air strike on Kyiv & more | DNA News Wrap, July 11

Cricketers who made comeback after retirement

10 best superfoods to increase white blood cell counts

Benefits of Bay leaves(Tejpatta)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Ashes 2023: 3 major concerns for England ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia at Lord's

DNA | Anti-encroachment drive in Uttarakhand is not driven by any religion

Punjab: Students, teachers of St Soldier Divine Public School fell ill due to gas leak in Nangal

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

HomeIndia

india

What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP?: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at PM Modi after Sharad Pawar invited to event

Slamming the BJP-led Centre over the alleged misuse of probe agencies to target Opposition parties, Thackeray said, "Time is cruel. When it turns against them, it will be difficult for them".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments on a "Rs 70,000 crore scam" by NCP, a day after a Pune trust selected the PM for Tilak National award and invited Sharad Pawar for the August 1 function as chief guest.

Prominent among the invitees is Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister on July 2 while eight MLAs of his camp were sworn in as ministers.

"What happened to the Rs 70,000 crore scam? Who all will be there on the stage? That (the NCP) party is with you," Thackeray told reporters.

Addressing booth workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bhopal last month, Modi had said there were allegations of scams of nearly Rs 70,000 crore against NCP, including the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, irrigation scam and illegal mining scam.

Slamming the BJP-led Centre over the alleged misuse of probe agencies to target Opposition parties, Thackeray said, "Time is cruel. When it turns against them, it will be difficult for them".

PM Modi will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. Sharad Pawar has been invited to the award ceremony as the chief guest, Trust president Deepak Tilak said in a release on Monday.

Modi has been selected for the award, comprising a memento and citation, in recognition of his "supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens".

Other invitees include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

Delhi Metro: Proposed Rithala-Narela corridor may get extended up to Kundli; check details

Viral video: Abhishek Bachchan reveals a woman slapped him and asked him to quit acting after watching this film

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up on her Lust Stories 2 film, says 'it's like two thieves stealing pleasure from each other'

Apple files new patents for its most expensive product, it is not Apple Vision Pro

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE