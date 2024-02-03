Twitter
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Congress, says 'doubt if it will win even 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Friday, saying she doubted whether Congress would be able to secure even 40 seats in the upcoming general elections.

ANI

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 07:41 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Friday, saying she doubted whether Congress would be able to secure even 40 seats in the upcoming general elections. Speaking at a public event in West Bengal, CM Mamata said, "I doubt if you (Congress) will win 40. I was offering two seats and would have let them win. But they wanted more. I said okay, contest on all 42 then. Rejected! There has been no conversation with them since."

The CM further expressed her disappointment after learning about the Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra programme in West Bengal through unofficial channels, despite being an INDIA bloc member. "They have come to do a programme in Bengal but did not even inform me as an INDIA bloc member. I got to know through administrative sources. They had called Derek to request that the rally be allowed to pass through," the CM said. Further, the TMC supremo challenged the Congress to defeat the BJP in UP, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh if they had the courage. "If you have the courage, defeat the BJP in UP, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh," CM Banerjee said. West Bengal Chief Minister and ruling TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday asserted that her party would form the government at the Centre along with like-minded regional partners after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a public event in West Bengal, CM Mamata, however, ruled out an alliance with the CPI (M), claiming that it perpetrated killings of opposition activists during their rule in the state. "I can assure you all that we will form the government in Delhi. As to how or in what manner we form the government at the Centre is something we will decide after the (Lok Sabha) elections through talks with like-minded regional parties," the TMC supremo said. 

