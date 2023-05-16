West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers support to Congress in 2024 but has one demand | File Photo

After Congress’ thumping win in Karnataka, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has offered to support Congress in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, the Trinamool Congress chief’s support to Congress in states where the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party is strong is based on one condition.

Banerjee has offered TMC’s support to Congress on the condition that the latter will reciprocate the support for them in West Bengal. The West Bengal CM said, “Since the beginning, I had been saying that the parties having strengths in respective regions should directly take on BJP there... like AAP in Delhi, RJD-JD-U in Bihar, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and DMK-Congress in Tamil Nadu and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.”

“We supported Congress in Karnataka, now they should reciprocate the same to us in West Bengal. It is not right that in Karnataka they will enjoy our support and oppose us in West Bengal,” Banerjee stated.

Banerjee’s conditional support and claims that it supported Congress in Karnataka polls was rejected by state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He said that the West Bengal CM’s reluctance in acknowledging Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s impact validates the actual impression she has about Congress.

Chowdhury said, “She is claiming to raise the slogan of no vote to BJP in Karnataka. But even for once did she issue an appeal to the people of Karnataka to vote for Congress? Our fight against Trinamool Congress in West Bengal will continue.”

After Karnataka results, Banerjee congratulated the people of the state but refrained from talking about Congress even when asked by the media. She left it at, “I have said whatever I had to say.”

(Inputs from IANS)